MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.430–0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.06 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.380–1.250 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $374.25.

MDB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.52. 1,027,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.85. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,807 shares of company stock worth $106,389,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

