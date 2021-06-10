Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $6,275.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.36 or 0.00965618 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,986.90 or 0.99181820 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 727,041,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

