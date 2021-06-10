Tap (XTP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $329,028.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Tap has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $329,028.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tap has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00023099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.54 or 0.00842080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00088514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.42 or 0.08401619 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

