ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,047.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.26 million and $14,047.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00364531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00181498 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00234397 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 799.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,220,048 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

