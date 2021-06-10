Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $396.59 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce sales of $396.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.77 million. Conn’s posted sales of $366.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

CONN traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $809.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,518 shares of company stock worth $1,260,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Conn’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Conn’s by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.