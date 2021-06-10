Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $35,733.47 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $35,733.47 and $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00176303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00200065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.01308041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,181.33 or 0.99827928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,089,963 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.