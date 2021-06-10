G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-0.130 EPS.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 430,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,949. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.23. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.57.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

