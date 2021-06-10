Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15 billion-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.75. 311,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.61. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.44.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.