Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Sells $72,738.58 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $319,704.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Kreter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 113,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,249. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $270.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iteris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 152,057 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 323,474 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,652,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 65,750 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 318,391 shares during the period. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

