WAX Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $234.11 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,737,495,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,631,111,399 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WAXPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.