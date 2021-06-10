Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce $11.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.15 billion and the lowest is $10.97 billion. Oracle posted sales of $10.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $40.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $40.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.76 billion to $42.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.22 on Thursday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,507,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

