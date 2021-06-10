Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce $139.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.68 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $14.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 839.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $577.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.04 million to $630.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $886.21 million, with estimates ranging from $826.36 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 454,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,302. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.18.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,205 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

