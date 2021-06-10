$922.25 Million in Sales Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce sales of $922.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $875.00 million and the highest is $961.00 million. PRA Health Sciences posted sales of $729.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.31. The company had a trading volume of 385,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,109. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.