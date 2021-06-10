CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

Shares of CME traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.87. 1,002,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

