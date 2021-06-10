Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.80. 9,463,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,983. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.
In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
