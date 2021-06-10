Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.80. 9,463,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,983. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

