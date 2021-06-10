Comparing Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Nebula Caravel Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services 9.53% 17.73% 3.71%

75.2% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Carriage Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Carriage Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carriage Services $329.45 million 2.07 $16.09 million $1.86 20.33

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and Carriage Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Carriage Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nebula Caravel Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.15%. Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.92%. Given Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nebula Caravel Acquisition is more favorable than Carriage Services.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Nebula Caravel Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 178 funeral homes in 26 states, and 32 cemeteries in 12 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebula Caravel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.