Raze Network (RAZE) Trading Down 40.4% Over Last Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $665,810.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 40.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00061455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00175716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00199412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.01285497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,556.06 or 1.00358426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

