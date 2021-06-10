Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $1.17 on Top Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Ark has a total market cap of $151.65 million and $5.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,854,712 coins and its circulating supply is 129,733,815 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

