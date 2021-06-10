Zacks Investment Research Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Hold

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of FWONK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 314,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,516,000 after buying an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,680,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

