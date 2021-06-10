DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Sells $104,449.15 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $104,449.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DMTK traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 770,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,096. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DMTK. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

