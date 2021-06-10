Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Linda Kay Zecher Sells 4,000 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $171,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,629.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,978. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $1,368,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 966,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,969,000 after purchasing an additional 427,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,778,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TENB. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

