$102.90 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $102.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.11 million and the lowest is $90.88 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $97.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $438.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $440.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $495.04 million, with estimates ranging from $482.36 million to $502.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%.

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 581,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,640. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 690.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

