Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $787.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $182.91. 578,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.