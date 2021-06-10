Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.90 million-76.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.74 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ BBCP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. 230,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,527. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $471.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concrete Pumping stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Concrete Pumping worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

