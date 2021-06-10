Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 361,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,455. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

