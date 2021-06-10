AmonD One Day Volume Hits $6,589.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $2.99 million and $6,589.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AmonD has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00061507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00178423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00199249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.12 or 0.01278715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,991.59 or 1.00616717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

