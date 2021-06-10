Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $500,990.00.

Twitter stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,680,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,573,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.45. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

