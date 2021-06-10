Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Sells $2,792,000.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $12.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $346.50. 2,791,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,833. The firm has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.00, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.75 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.19.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

