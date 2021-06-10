Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $112,750.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00061507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00178423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.25 or 0.00199249 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.12 or 0.01278715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,991.59 or 1.00616717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny's official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

