Analysts Anticipate Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) to report sales of $67.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $69.00 million. Zovio posted sales of $103.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full-year sales of $269.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.86 million to $270.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZVO. TheStreet lowered Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Zovio by 50.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Zovio in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter worth about $3,193,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zovio by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 173,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Zovio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZVO stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 345,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,207. Zovio has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

