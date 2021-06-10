Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.61 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,165. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 434,093 shares of company stock worth $21,090,607. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

