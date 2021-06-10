UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.96, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

