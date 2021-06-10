$49.78 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce sales of $49.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $30.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $248.24 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.72. 691,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,266. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.