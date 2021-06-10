$8.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $8.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $33.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.30 billion to $34.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 42.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $3,975,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.45. 1,954,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

