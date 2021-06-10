Beldex 24 Hour Volume Reaches $338,502.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Beldex has a market cap of $67.55 million and approximately $338,502.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex's total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex's official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex's official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

