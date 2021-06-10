STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in STERIS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,809,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in STERIS by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $198.23. The stock had a trading volume of 931,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.70. STERIS has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

