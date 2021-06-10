STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.33.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of STERIS stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $198.23. The stock had a trading volume of 931,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,355. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.70. STERIS has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.55.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
