Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

CRCT stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 395,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,442. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $30,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

