Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.
CRCT stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 395,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,442. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,366,020.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $9,895,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $30,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
