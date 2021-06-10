Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 633,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,482. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.