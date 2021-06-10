Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.08.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $8.92 on Thursday, reaching $204.91. 3,515,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.43.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,414.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,962.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,812 shares of company stock worth $12,578,413 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

