Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives $27.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

RBNC stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. 26,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. Research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $26,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,005.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.