Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $30.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYUF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

KEYUF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53. Keyera has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

