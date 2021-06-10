Donut (DONUT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93,967.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $961,216.94 and approximately $93,967.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00181220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00200006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.24 or 0.01291443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,817.63 or 1.00050361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

