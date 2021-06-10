Analyzing P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Yellow alerts:

This table compares Yellow and P.A.M. Transportation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64% P.A.M. Transportation Services 6.14% 18.75% 4.98%

This table compares Yellow and P.A.M. Transportation Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.15 P.A.M. Transportation Services $486.83 million 0.68 $17.83 million $3.53 16.40

P.A.M. Transportation Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P.A.M. Transportation Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Yellow shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yellow and P.A.M. Transportation Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50 P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yellow presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.93%. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.64%. Given Yellow’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than P.A.M. Transportation Services.

Volatility and Risk

Yellow has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P.A.M. Transportation Services has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services beats Yellow on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units. The company also provides brokerage and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 2,013 trucks, which included 355 independent contractor trucks; and 6,994 trailers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.