$568.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report $568.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.17 million and the lowest is $470.48 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $249.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

XEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.98. 937,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,844. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

