TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,241. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after buying an additional 418,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,660,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

