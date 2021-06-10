Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Shares of NYSE ELVT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.72.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 18,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $57,282.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,422.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,356,720 shares of company stock worth $8,064,217 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

