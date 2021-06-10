iHuman (NYSE:IH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

iHuman (NYSE:IH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.12 million-34.65 million.

NYSE IH traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,878. iHuman has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

