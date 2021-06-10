Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 345,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 71,127 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,521. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

