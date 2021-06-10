Analysts Expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. Sio Gene Therapies also posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ SIOX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 300,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

In other Sio Gene Therapies news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

