KeyFi Tops One Day Volume of $2,540.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $2,540.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00184426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00200651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.17 or 0.01283832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,780.77 or 1.00006365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,016,865 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

